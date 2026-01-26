Three killed, one injured in electrocution incident in Chirang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Three people were electrocuted to death and another sustained injuries after a sudden high-voltage electric surge swept through Amteka No. 1 Elengmari village in Assam’s Chirang district late on Saturday night.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 10:30 pm when an unexpected flow of high-voltage electricity passed through household electrical lines, turning them deadly. Three villagers lost their lives on the spot, while one injured person was rushed for medical treatment. The deceased have been identified as Daimalu Narzary, Bijoy Mushahary, and Michael Basumatary.

In a tragic and heart-rending twist, Michael Basumatary had solemnized his marriage earlier the same day, only to lose his life just hours later, plunging the village into deep mourning.

Sources said that the mishap was triggered after a high-voltage line reportedly came into contact with a single-phase low-tension (LT) wire mounted on a pole, causing the dangerous transmission of power into residential areas. The surge is believed to have affected not only the wedding house but also several other households in the village.

Also Read: Guwahati: Man dies of electrocution in Chandmari