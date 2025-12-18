Guwahati: Workshop on integrating AI in research methodologies held at KKHSOU

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A workshop on "Integrating Technology and AI in Research Methodologies" was organized in hybrid mode at the city campus of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) on Wednesday, attracting 210 participants. The programme was organized by the Discipline of Library and Information Science of the Guru Prasad Das School of Interdisciplinary and Vocational Studies and the Central Library, KKHSOU.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das inaugurated the workshop and highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence in modern research. Research scholar Pompy Konwar received the Best Library Visitor Award under the Government of Assam's "Year of Books" initiative. Dr. Deepjyoti Kalita of Cotton University conducted the technical session on the use of AI tools in research, followed by an interactive session.

