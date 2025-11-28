Assam: National seminar on AI and its implications held at Tinsukia Law College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: For the first time, a two-day national seminar was held at Tinsukia Law College on the theme ‘Artificial Intelligence and its Legal, Ethical, and Multidisciplinary Implications’ recently. The programme was organized in collaboration with the Faculty of Studies at Arunachal University of Studies, Namsai. The seminar aimed to critically discuss the growing impact of AI in various fields from the perspectives of law and society.

After lighting the lamp, keynote speakers shared their views on issues such as social justice, consumer protection, child safety, and economic inequality in AI. This was followed by the first technical session, in which various scholars presented their research and discussed the utility and risks of AI in detail at the AUS campus. The second day of the seminar was held at Tinsukia Law College, beginning with a welcome session. Principal of Tinsukia Law College Sanjay Khaitan, Dean of Academics of Arunachal University Professor Setuma Rawal, and resource persons Dr Rishi Das and Sofiul Ahmed spoke.

The daylong technical sessions featured research papers on topics such as the role of AI in academic integrity, the status of women in digital security, the potential of technology in access to justice, the impact on the right to privacy, and responsible AI development.

Participants engaged in active discussions and delved deeper into several key issues through question-and-answer sessions.

