Guwahati: Workshop on Springshed Management Tools and Techniques held in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Research Institute (NEHARI), under the Brahmaputra Board, successfully conducted a four-day training workshop on “Tools and Techniques for Springshed Management” from November 11-14. The event was organized in collaboration with the National Water Academy (NWA) and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM).

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Soban Singh Rawat, at the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee. In his address, Dr. Rawat underscored the importance of strengthening tools and methodologies for Springshed Management, emphasizing sustainable practices, capacity building, and data-driven decision-making for effective water resource management. The inaugural session was attended by Dr. Ranjit Deka, Director of NEHARI, along with senior officials from NIH and the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB).

Over four days, the program delivered an extensive series of lectures and hands-on training modules. Key topics included Springshed management strategies, spring data collection and processing, GIS applications, hydro-meteorological instrumentation, digital platforms for Springshed implementation, hydrogeology of the Northeast, water chemistry, aquifer recharge estimation, geological mapping, Q-GIS vector data handling, DPR preparation, and water conservation measures.

On the third day, participants and faculty members conducted a field study at Nongpoh in Meghalaya, focusing on spring typology, in-situ water quality assessment, and planning conservation measures with support from CGWB experts.

