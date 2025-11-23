Guwahati: WWF-India hosts educators’ conclave 2025 in city

GUWAHATI: WWF-India hosted the Educators' Conclave 2025 recently at a hotel in Guwahati, to support schools in integrating environmental themes through modern, technology-driven teaching approaches. A total of 106 participants from 56 schools across Assam and Meghalaya attended the programme.

The conclave, held under the banner of WWF-India's digital resource centre One Planet Academy, focused on the theme Raising Generation 30, aligned with global environmental frameworks targeted for 2030. State Director Archita Baruah Bhattacharyya welcomed participants and urged educators to empower students to lead environmental change.

Speakers included Dr Narayan Sharma of Cotton University, who discussed preparing students for future environmental challenges, and educationist Mita Nangia Goswami, who introduced the One Planet Academy platform. WWF-India's Director of Environment Education, Neha Raghav, conducted a hands-on workshop on embedding environmental themes in school lessons.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the One Planet Academy Awards to recognize efforts in sustainability education. Chief Guest Krishna Barua encouraged teachers to help children become environmentally responsible.

The conclave concluded with a feedback session, where teachers shared plans to apply the new approaches in their schools, stated a press release.

