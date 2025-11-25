Guwahati: Young journalist’s death under investigation after CCTV footage

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The death of young journalist Ritumoni Roy has triggered shock and concern across Guwahati after she was found dead inside her workplace, just days before her scheduled wedding. Police have begun an investigation, treating the circumstances as suspicious despite initial evidence pointing to suicide.

CCTV footage recovered from the office appeared to show Ritumoni entering the building alone close to midnight. She was seen unlocking the office, pacing the room with a sheet of paper believed to be a note, placing it on a desk and then disconnecting computer accessories before climbing onto a table and using a cable to end her life. Her colleagues said she had reported for duty early Saturday morning but did not return home later that day. Her body was discovered hours later inside a closed room on the third floor of the Purboday building, where the media organization is based.

Family members said she had been preparing for her wedding on December 5 and had already invited friends and relatives. He added that she last contacted him on November 22 from Fancy Bazar, where she was shopping for the ceremony. Relatives said she had been living in a rented flat in Hatigaon for the past year and a half despite having government accommodation available through her parents. Some family members suggested she may have been under financial strain, though they expressed uncertainty over what prompted such a drastic decision.

A handwritten note recovered beside her stated, “One decision for everyone’s happiness. Stay well without me. Sorry.” Police said they had registered a case and were examining mobile data, digital records and statements from those close to her to determine whether external factors contributed to her death.

