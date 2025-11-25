Zubeen Garg's Death: Judicial Commission’s Deadline Extended

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The one-man Judicial Commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court to investigate the circumstances surrounding beloved singer Zubeen Garg's death, has now decided to extend the deadline for accepting the testimonies of any individual, authority or institution connected with the incident, to December 12, 2025. The earlier deadline by the judicial commission to accept testimonies ended on November 21, 2025.

Until the deadline of accepting testimonies ending on November 21, 2025, a total of 39 affidavits were submitted before the Commission.

The one-man judicial commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, on November 3, 2025, officially started the process to accept the testimonies of any individual, authority or institution connected with the incident, as mandated.

The Assam government had established the one-man judicial commission on October 4, 2025, to investigate the circumstances surrounding singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The commission, operating under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, is mandated to examine events before and after the death, looking for any negligence, foul play, or conspiracy. The commission was supposed to conduct its hearings until November 21, 2025, after which it was to submit its report. However, with the extension of the deadline, the Commission will now accept more testimonies and is scheduled to submit its report after the new deadline of December 12, 2025.

The inquiry by the one-man judicial commission is running parallel to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, which is actively investigating the case and will now file the charge sheet by December 8 or 10, at the latest, as stated by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

