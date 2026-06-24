Guwahati: Young woman found dead in rented accommodation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young woman was found dead under tragic circumstances at her rented accommodation in the Chachal area of the city on Monday night. The deceased, identified as Parul Moni Pegu from Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur district, had been residing at House No. 7 on Tribeni Path for the past three months. She was reportedly employed with a private insurance firm.

According to sources, the room remained locked since Monday morning, which raised concern among neighbours and acquaintances. Repeated calls made by family members went unanswered throughout the day. Later in the evening, relatives and colleagues reached the premises and found her hanging inside the room, following which police were informed.

Personnel from Dispur Police Station reached the spot and carried out necessary legal formalities. The body was recovered in their presence, and an investigation was initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death.

In a separate claim, a representative of the Takam Mising Porin Kebang alleged that the incident might not be a case of suicide and called for a fair and detailed investigation into the matter.

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