Family alleges foul play as 19-year-old Bokakhat youth found dead in Guwahati flat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The death of a 19-year-old youth from Bokakhat under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Geetanagar locality sparked allegations of foul play and prompted a police investigation. The deceased, identified as Santanu Moran, was found inside a flat at Baibhav Apartment in Geetanagar on Saturday night. He had been employed at Archana Kalita Makeup Studio and Unisex Salon for the past eight to nine months. Following the recovery of the body, members of his family questioned the circumstances surrounding his death and rejected initial claims suggesting that he had died by suicide. According to the family, Santanu had been asked shortly before the incident to park a vehicle belonging to one of Archana Kalita’s relatives. They claimed that the youth had no previous experience of driving and raised concerns over why he had been entrusted with the task. The family further alleged that the vehicle had met with an accident before news of his death emerged and expressed suspicion that the crash could have been linked to the subsequent incident. They said they received information about Santanu’s death at around 1.30 am and were initially told that it was a case of suicide. The relatives also alleged irregularities in the handling of the matter and claimed that the hospital had not been informed in time before post-mortem procedures were initiated. Subsequently, the family lodged a formal complaint at Geetanagar Police Station and demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances leading to Santanu Moran’s death. They sought justice and clarity, citing what they described as inconsistencies in the sequence of events.

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