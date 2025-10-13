Guwahati: Young woman jumps from third floor; boyfriend held

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman jumped from the third floor of a building in the Bakrapara area of Guwahati on Sunday. The incident occurred at the Subha Enclave apartment complex, where she had been living in a rented flat. Authorities suspect that the woman reportedly jumped following a dispute with her boyfriend, which allegedly involved a "love affair and money-related transactions". The young woman, a resident of Panikhaiti, had been living along with a man identified as Vishal Gupta from Hojai. Following the incident, Basistha police arrested Vishal Gupta in connection with the case. Preliminary reports indicate that the two had been in a relationship. The woman was immediately taken to a private hospital in Guwahati for treatment. During the investigation, police also seized a scooter bearing registration number AS-09G-4046, which was reportedly connected to the incident. Authorities continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the fall and the couple’s financial dealings.

