Guwahati Youth Accuses On-Duty Officer of Drunken Assault, Abuse in Panjabari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A police officer in Guwahati came under scrutiny after a youth accused him of physically assaulting him without provocation in the Panjabari area during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The complainant, identified as Aman Hazarika, stated that the incident occurred while he was returning home after closing his business establishment. He alleged that Jayanta Rajkhowa, an officer posted at Satgaon Police Station, attacked him without any apparent reason.

Hazarika further claimed that CCTV cameras installed in the locality captured the incident. He also alleged that the officer was under the influence of alcohol at the time and that abusive language was directed at others present at the scene, including women.

Following the incident, Hazarika lodged a formal complaint at Satgaon Police Station, seeking appropriate action against the officer.

Police had not issued any official statement on the allegations at the time of reporting. Authorities were expected to examine the complaint and review available CCTV footage as part of the inquiry into the matter.

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