Guwahati: Youth injured in blade attack

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a youth was brutally attacked with a blade on Sunday night. The victim, identified as Rakesh Ray of Kenduguri in Narengi, sustained serious injuries and required 15 stitches after being assaulted around 9 pm. He was grievously wounded in the attack and later rushed to hospital by local residents. According to police sources, the incident occurred when Rakesh Ray intervened after a drug-addicted youth, identified as Bikash Das, allegedly attempted to harass a woman on the roadside. Angered by the intervention, Bikash Das reportedly attacked Ray with a blade, slashing his neck with the intention to kill him. As Rakesh Ray collapsed on the ground due to his injuries, the accused fled the spot. The injured youth was later rescued by locals and taken for medical treatment. Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at the Noonmati Police Station. Acting on the basis of the complaint, Noonmati police arrested the accused Bikash Das and seized the blade used in the attack. The accused was subsequently produced before court and sent to judicial custody.

