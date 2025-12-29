Lakhimpur Police Attacked While Attempting to Arrest Fake Gold Trader

Lakhimpur: In an alarming incident, a Lakhimpur Police team was reportedly attacked by a group of individuals after they attempted to arrest a fake gold trader in Bangalmara.

As per reports, the Lakhimpur Police had registered a case against a person identified as Baharul Islam for allegedly posting inappropriate content on social media. Reportedly, Baharul had posted improper content on Facebook through a fake social media account in connection with the death of 26 people following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. According to police sources, Baharul Islam is a known fake gold trader.

On December 27, acting on specific information about Baharul’s whereabouts, a police team arrived in Lakhimpur’s Bangalmara and conducted a search operation. During the operation, the accused was initially apprehended. However, a group of miscreants allegedly attacked the police team and helped him escape. The group was reportedly led by Atabur Rahman. In the attack, a police driver and a sub-inspector sustained serious injuries.

Though the police team launched search operations to nab the main accused, he could not be traced, and he is believed to have absconded while remaining in disguise.

Following the incident, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lakhimpur, Gunendra Deka, took immediate action and ordered the arrest of those involved in the attack on police personnel.

As part of the crackdown, ten individuals were arrested from the Bangalmara area for their alleged role in obstructing police duty and aiding the escape of the accused.

Addressing a press conference, SP Gunendra Deka briefed media persons on the developments and appealed to the public not to provide shelter to miscreants. He also urged citizens to cooperate with the police by sharing information that could help maintain law and order and assist in the arrest of those involved. He strongly condemned the attack on law enforcement officials and appealed to the public not to shelter or support miscreants.