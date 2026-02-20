Guwahati: Youth killed in road accident

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a youth lost his life in a major road accident in the Maligaon area of the city on Wednesday night.

The fatal mishap occurred on the Nilachal Flyover, where the victim died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Kailash Barman of Nalbari.

According to reports, Kailash Barman was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by his friend, Dhruva Kakati. While negotiating a turn at high speed, the rider reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing Barman to fall onto the road. He sustained grievous injuries and succumbed at the scene.

On receiving information about the accident, Jalukbari Traffic Police rushed to the spot. The body of the deceased was subsequently sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for necessary procedures.

The motorcycle involved in the accident bore registration number AS 25P 9017. It was reportedly travelling from Bhootnath towards Adabari at the time of the incident.

Police have seized the two-wheeler and are continuing to question the rider. An investigation into the incident is underway.

