Assam: Man killed in Sivasagar highway road accident

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: One person was killed in a road accident on the four-lane highway at Phulpanichiga under Gaurisagar police station in Sivasagar district on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Pabitra (Putukan) Dutta, the youngest son of the late Cheniram Dutta of Phulpanichiga Bamun Gaon. According to reports, the 60-year-old mentally challenged man was attempting to cross the highway when he was struck by a Sivasagar-bound car. He died on the spot. Pabitra, who was unmarried, lived with his brother’s family. Following the accident, the driver of the vehicle surrendered at the Gaurisagar police station.

