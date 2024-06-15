Guwahati: Youth Nabbed For Fleeing With Teenage Girl From Kerala To Assam

GUWAHATI: In a sensational incident, the police have arrested a 24-year-old man for luring a teenage girl from Kerala to Guwahati, Assam in the name of love, as per reports.

A complaint had been filed by the girl's family at the Chandmari police station in this regard. Swift action ensued as the cops successfully nabbed both the young man and the teenage girl based on the complaint.

The culprit is likely to be charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and will be sent to judicial custody.