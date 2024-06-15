Guwahati: Youth Nabbed For Fleeing With Teenage Girl From Kerala To Assam

GUWAHATI: In a sensational incident, the police have arrested a 24-year-old man for luring a teenage girl from Kerala to Guwahati, Assam in the name of love, as per reports.
A complaint had been filed by the girl's family at the Chandmari police station in this regard. Swift action ensued as the cops successfully nabbed both the young man and the teenage girl based on the complaint.
The culprit is likely to be charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and will be sent to judicial custody.
It is worth mentioning that this case happens to be the second such incident involving the same teenage girl, with another young man put behind bars a few months ago for a similar offense.
Earlier, Tinsukia Special POCSO Court Judge Chitrarani Saikia on Tuesday sentenced Munu Bhumij to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fined him Rs 10,000.
The accused was sentenced to an additional 4 months in jail for failing to pay the fine besides the court also ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to victim as compensation.
According to the case history in brief, the accused Munu Bhumij took the victim for bicycle ride inside a tea garden under Panitola OP on May 4, 2023 and raped her.
Based on the FIR lodged by the family members at Panitola OP, the police arrested Bhumij and transferred the case to Tinsukia Sadar PS. Tinsukia police registered the case 307/23 under POCSO Act with case no 67/23.
The Special POCSO Court after taking the testimony of eight witnesses and submitting eight evidences, Justice Saikia convicted Munu Bhumij and pronounced judgement against him. The IO in the case was SI Pankaj Borah.
