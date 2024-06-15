Assam: Mother of Two Sons Missing For Three Months

JAMUGURIHAT: A woman who had gone missing from her home in Jamugurihat has triggered a sensation in the region. The mother of two has remained untraceable for three months now and a missing complaint has been filed at the Itakhola Police Station.

The incident took place in the Jaysiddhi Madhupur Village of Naduar. Nitu Devi Barua, aged 27 years, wife of Bubu Nath has been missing for the last three months. This development triggered a sharp sensation among the local people while the family members were disturbed for not knowing her whereabouts.

According to the family sources, the incident took place three months back. One night when Babu Nath and their two children aged nine years and three were sleeping, she quietly left the house and has been missing since. When they failed to find her the next morning, the family members organised a search but failed to locate her. Although the husband and other family members contacted their relatives and friends, they too failed to provide any information regarding her whereabouts.

As a result, Bubu Nath was forced to file a missing complaint at the Itakhola Police Station for his wife. But even though a complaint was registered and an investigation initiated into the matter, the police have also failed to find any details regarding her current location or where she disappeared. In such conditions, the husband and the two very young children have appealed to the public to inform them or the police if they come to know any details of the missing Nitu Devi Barua. They have also provided the contact number 9101415095 for the purpose of sharing any information.

It must be noted that this is not a stand-alone incident of a married woman going missing from home. Similar incidents have been reported from different parts of the state in recent times.