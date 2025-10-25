Two Silchar Residents Held with 54 Grams of Heroin on Shillong Highway

Silchar: Meghalaya’s Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) intercepted two residents of Silchar with 54.13 grams of heroin concealed in soap boxes during a highway operation near Sohryngkham in East Khasi Hills District.

Acting on intelligence inputs, ANTF personnel set up a checkpoint on the Shillong-Silchar route and stopped a vehicle for inspection, uncovering the concealed narcotics.

Police said the method of hiding drugs in everyday household items is a common tactic used by traffickers to bypass security checks.

An FIR has been filed, and authorities are investigating the drug’s origin and destination, as well as possible links to wider trafficking networks operating along the corridor.

The Shillong-Silchar highway has recently emerged as a major route for narcotics transport, prompting intensified vigilance by Meghalaya Police.