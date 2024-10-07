Guwahati: Youth's Death After Falling From Building Shrouded In Mystery

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a man lost his life after falling from the Sankalpa Eye Care building located in Guwahati's Zoo Road area on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Rupjyoti Kumar and the circumstances surrounding his death remains shrouded in mystery.

To uncover the actual cause of his death, concerned authorities have initiated a probe to ascertain whether foul play was involved or if it was a case of suicide.

The unfortunate incident unfolded in broad daylight, drawing the attention of passersby and onlookers in the busy Zoo Road area.