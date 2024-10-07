Arunachal Pradesh’s Rupa Bayor Becomes First Indian Taekwondo Athlete To Feature In Top 10 Global Rankings

ITANAGAR: In a proud moment for the region and the country, Rupa Bayor, a Taekwondo athlete from Arunachal Pradesh, has scripted history by becoming the first Indian to make it to the top 10 of the World Poomsae Rankings.

The Arunachal girl is currently ranked ninth in the global rankings. Rupa's meteoric rise to the top began in 2021 when she was ranked 123rd on the global rankings.

Since then, she has steadily climbed up the ladder, reaching 42nd in 2022 and grabbing the 12th spot in 2023.

This remarkable accomplishment marks a significant milestone for Indian Taekwondo, as Rupa happens to be the first athlete from India to achieve this incredible feat in any format of the sport.