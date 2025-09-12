Guwahati: Zilla Parishad holds Jal Baithak to review JJM progress

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A Zilla Parishad Jal Baithak under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was held at Krishna Kamala Bhawan, Chandrapur, to review the progress of piped water supply schemes in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district.

The meeting, held under the aegis of the Zilla Parishad, was attended by the District Commissioner, Kamrup (M); Chairperson, Zilla Parishad; senior officials of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Water Assam; NHM; ASRLM; PNRD; GP secretaries; and PRI members, among others.

Deliberations focused on the functionality of Piped Water Supply Schemes (PWSS), quality and quantity of drinking water supply, operation and maintenance mechanisms, financial sustainability, and inter-departmental convergence for improved coordination.

Participants highlighted gaps, exchanged best practices, and resolved to strengthen efforts for safe and sustainable drinking water access.

“All officials, representatives, and stakeholders must work together and contribute actively to achieve the vision of Har Ghar Jal,” the meeting concluded.

Also Read: Assam: Digboi’s Bongaon people deprived of piped water as JJM project fails