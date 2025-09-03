Guwahati: Zonal Workshop to Strengthen Skilling Ecosystem in Northeast

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), in collaboration with the Government of Assam, conducted a Zonal Capacity Building and Awareness Workshop for the Northeast Region on Tuesday at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati.

Delivering the inaugural address, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Principal Secretary, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department, Government of Assam, underlined the importance of aligning skill initiatives with the developmental needs of the region.

Dr. Vinita Aggarwal, Executive Member, NCVET, in her remarks, highlighted the need for skilling initiatives to move beyond policy frameworks and effectively reach the state level. She emphasized NCVET’s role in ensuring coherence in the skilling ecosystem through unified standards and certification mechanisms.

Focusing on future-ready skills, Dr. Neena Pahuja, Executive Member, NCVET, stressed the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) competencies across sectors. She called AI not just a disruptive force but a transformative enabler, urging stakeholders to prepare youth with digital and AI-driven capabilities to make India’s workforce globally competitive.

In the closing session, Dr. Suhas Deshmukh, Director, NCVET, highlighted the need for greater synergy between states and NCVET to ensure convergence and effective implementation of skill development programmes.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders from all eight Northeastern states, including representatives from State Skill Development Missions, State Councils, Universities, and Technical Boards. Notable participants included Shri Rangumbuing Nsarangbe, Chairperson, Nagaland Board of School Education; Shri Narendra Kumar Shah, Director, Employment & Craftsman Training, Government of Assam; and Smt. Kasturi Bharali, Secretary, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department, Government of Assam. Marking another milestone in strengthening stakeholder engagement, the workshop focused on enhancing quality, building capacity, and integrating vocational education with mainstream education to meet the future skill demands of the region.

