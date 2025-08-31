Guwahati: Assam holds Rabi Workshop 2025 to boost crop productivity

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Agriculture Department, Assam, on Saturday organized a day-long programme, “Rabi Workshop 2025”, at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, with the aim of enhancing the state’s rabi crop production through modern technologies and improved practices.

Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam and Agriculture Production Commissioner Aruna Rajoria urged officials to work towards strengthening the rural economy and ensuring farmers’ welfare. She stressed the importance of extending benefits of schemes such as the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and the National Food Security and Nutrition Mission to farmers.

K. N. Mohan, Chief Meteorologist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Borjhar, demonstrated the Mausam app for real-time weather updates, while Dr. Sanjay Chetia, Director of the Agricultural Research Centre of Assam Agricultural University, spoke on improved seed varieties of rice and potato developed for higher yields.

Highlighting the scope of horticulture, Nripen Das, Director of Horticulture and Food Processing, said that cropping seasons need realignment due to climate change. He cited successful cultivation of exotic flowers like gerbera, anthurium, and tuberose, alongside tomato, coriander, and other crops.

The workshop covered diverse topics including quality seed management, district-level agricultural planning, the Agriculture Mapper app, digital crop surveys, farmer registration, procurement systems for paddy and mustard, seed certification, mechanization and irrigation, PoS-based fertilizer purchase, pest management, and dissemination of modern technologies.

Also Read: Assam: Local residents voluntarily vacate encroached government land in Nagaon

Also Watch: