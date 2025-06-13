Guwahati: Zoo implements heat-relief measures amid soaring temperature

Staff reporter

Guwahati: As temperatures continue to soar across the Northeast, the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden has taken proactive steps to protect its animal inhabitants from the adverse effects of heat. Spanning over 175 hectares, the zoo has introduced a series of heat-relief measures, including temperature regulation systems, dietary adjustments, and habitat modifications, to ensure the well-being of its diverse animal population.

A senior zoo official stated, “Our priority is creating environments that closely mimic the animals’ natural habitats, particularly during challenging weather conditions.” Among the beneficiaries of these interventions are the Sambar deer, which form the largest population of any species in the zoo. These deer now reside in a specially curated jungle-like enclosure, providing ample shade and space to move freely.

Other species have also received focused care. Bears are given baths twice a week to regulate their body temperature. Larger mammals such as elephants, tigers, lions, and rhinoceroses now enjoy enhanced access to water bodies and mud wallows, which help them stay cool through natural means.

Misting systems have been installed in several enclosures to maintain optimal humidity and offer a continuous cooling spray. The zoo’s veterinary team is conducting regular health assessments, with particular attention to animals more vulnerable to heat-related stress.

“We implemented our summer protocol in April, and it will continue till October. It includes both medical monitoring and environmental modifications to ensure the animals’ comfort and health,” the official added.

Feeding schedules and content have also been revised. Zoo dietary specialists have introduced seasonal fruits with high water content, and feeding times have been shifted to the cooler parts of the day to minimize stress on the animals. Officials report that due to these comprehensive heat-relief measures, the zoo has recorded a notably low mortality rate this summer. The outcomes reflect the Assam State Zoo’s ongoing commitment to maintaining high standards of animal care and welfare.

