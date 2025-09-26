Guwahati: Zubeen fan jumps into Brahmaputra River, remains untraced

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a man suddenly leaped into the Brahmaputra River, shouting “Jai Zubeen Da” as a tribute to the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg on Thursday. The incident occurred at Jalukbari’s old Saraighat Bridge. The incident left onlookers stunned as the man raised the slogan before plunging into the river.

Following the incident, river police immediately initiated a search and rescue operation to fish out the individual. Despite extensive efforts, no trace of the man has been found as of now.

