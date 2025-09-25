SIT Probes Mahanta’s Residence; CM Hints at CBI Transfer if Probe Dissatisfies Public

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg visited the Guwahati residence of event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta on Thursday as part of its ongoing enquiry. The team was led by senior officer Rosie Kalita.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed mounting public concerns over the investigation, urging people to remain patient. “Give the SIT some time. If the SIT can’t do anything and the people of Assam are not satisfied, we will seek to transfer the case to the CBI,” Sarma told reporters.

The development comes amid growing calls from fans and civil society groups demanding transparency and accountability in the probe into the cultural icon’s untimely demise in Singapore.

