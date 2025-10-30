Top Headlines

Over 5,000 Women Sing “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” In Kalaigaon : A Soulful Tribute To Zubeen Garg

In an unforgettable evening ,Kalaigaon became a chorus of love and gratitude as thousands sang for the man whose music defines Assam’s soul.
Image of the 5,000 women Singers perform" Mayabini Ratir Bukut " to pay tribute to the Zubeen Garg
Guwahati : The heart of Kalaigaon beats in rhythm as more than 5,000 women raised their voices together in a soulful rendition of “ Mayabini Ratir Bukut” offering a deeply emotional tribute to Assam’s most cherished music icon, Zubeen Garg.

Under the gentle glow of twilight, women from every walk of life, students, mothers, artists, and elders  came together, dressed in graceful mekhela sadors. As their voices blended into one, the air filled with nostalgia and love, echoing far beyond the small town.

For Assam, Zubeen Garg is not just a singer  he is an emotion, a heartbeat, a companion through joy and sorrow. His music has carried the dreams and pain of an entire generation, making him a voice that belongs to everyone.

When the final note lingered in the still air, silence fell, a silence filled with tears, pride, and gratitude. In that moment, Kalaigaon didn’t just sing for Zubeen Garg; it sang with him  celebrating a bond that time can never break.

