Over 5,000 Women Sing “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” In Kalaigaon : A Soulful Tribute To Zubeen Garg

Guwahati : The heart of Kalaigaon beats in rhythm as more than 5,000 women raised their voices together in a soulful rendition of “ Mayabini Ratir Bukut” offering a deeply emotional tribute to Assam’s most cherished music icon, Zubeen Garg.

Under the gentle glow of twilight, women from every walk of life, students, mothers, artists, and elders came together, dressed in graceful mekhela sadors. As their voices blended into one, the air filled with nostalgia and love, echoing far beyond the small town.