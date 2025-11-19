Guwahati: Zubeen’s 53rd birthday celebrated with tree plantation, cultural tribute

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 53rd birth anniversary of Zubeen Garg was observed at Sang Dham Ashram, Kalipur (Riverside), Kamakhya, Guwahati, where a large tree plantation and sapling distribution programme was organized along with the inauguration of four book museums.

The event began with the chanting of Vedic mantras, followed by a collective rendition of the song Mayabini by all attendees. A new Assamese song titled Anshuman, composed and sung by Sandeep Chamaria in memory of the artiste, was also released during the programme.

Several distinguished guests were present at the celebration, delivering insightful speeches and appreciating the cultural and environmental initiatives undertaken as part of the event.

Following the formal proceedings, participants planted trees in the vicinity and pledged to continue working towards building a greener environment in the future.

