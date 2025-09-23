Guwahati: Zubeen’s pets bid him a tearful final goodbye at Sarusajai Stadium

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As the whole nation mourns the tragic news of the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium turned into a sea of grief and remembrance as fans gathered to bid farewell to the cultural legend. Among the mourners were his beloved canine pets – Iko, Rambo, Tiya, and Maya – who came to see him for one last time, a sight that moved many to tears.

Known for his deep affection for animals, Zubeen had always surrounded himself with pets and extended his kindness to all living beings. This love was reflected in the unique tributes during the ceremony, with a monkey spotted standing solemnly beside his photograph, as if sharing in the collective grief of the moment.

In another poignant scene that touched hearts, even a cow was seen shedding tears at the tribute, a reminder that Zubeen’s compassion and warmth reached beyond people to every creature around him. His passing has left a void that transcends language, culture, and species, ensuring his legacy will endure forever.

