Guwahatians continue to face problems because of dug-up roads in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Soon after the death of a schoolgirl in June last year because of negligent digging of the roads in the city, the district administration ordered the agencies concerned to take the necessary steps towards the immediate repair of such roads as well as properly marking such areas where such activities were going on. But within less than a year, all the orders and notifications have proven completely useless as agencies like Guwahati Jal Board and Purba Bharati Gas continue uncoordinated efforts to lay pipes for water or gas.

Almost all Guwahatians have suffered from the continuous cycle of digging, filling, digging again, and filling again of the roads of the city. Sometimes, the action is undertaken by the GMC to create drainage lines or by other agencies to lay gas, water, or power lines. Although sometimes efforts are taken by these agencies to repair the roads, they hardly ever make the road as good as it originally was. These activities not only reduce the life of these roads but also make them very bumpy and uncomfortable to drive on.

