Assam: Spate of road accidents; 3 dead, several injured

GUWAHATI: In several cases of road tragedy in Assam, three people lost their lives and many others were left injured in 12 hours on Friday.

A man was allegedly killed after an unknown vehicle hit him near the DTO office in Betkuchi, Guwahati.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit Boro who hailed from Barpeta district in Assam and has been residing in Guwahati for the past several years.

Following the accident, Boro was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The family members of the victim are yet to be informed.