Assam: Spate of road accidents; 3 dead, several injured

GUWAHATI: In several cases of road tragedy in Assam, three people lost their lives and many others were left injured in 12 hours on Friday.
A man was allegedly killed after an unknown vehicle hit him near the DTO office in Betkuchi, Guwahati.
The deceased has been identified as Sumit Boro who hailed from Barpeta district in Assam and has been residing in Guwahati for the past several years.
Following the accident, Boro was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.
Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The family members of the victim are yet to be informed.
In another tragic incident, one person died while several others were injured after a vehicle fell into a huge pothole.
The incident occurred when five people were heading towards Udalguri from Guwahati in a four-wheeler.
The deceased has been identified as Amarjyoti Deka, who hailed from Tamulpur district of Assam. The other four people were critically injured.
The locals rushed them to a nearby hospital for medical assistance
Furthermore, a man identified as Musaraf Ali lost his life in a road accident in the Darrang district of Assam.
As per reports, the victim was on his way towards Silbari from Dalgaon in a four-wheeler, when he allegedly crashed into a truck.
The exact cause of the accident is yet to be established, but reports suggest that it may have been due to reckless driving or poor road conditions in the area.
These tragic events have sparked concern among the citizens and highlighted the pressing issue of road safety in the region. They also underscore the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.
