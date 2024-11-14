Guwahati: Chaos Erupts At Railway Station After Last-Minute Cancellation Of Guwahati-Silchar Train

GUWAHATI: Chaos erupted at Guwahati Railway Station on the night of November 13 following the last-minute cancellation of the Guwahati-Silchar train.

According to reports, a large number of young candidates arrived at the station to board the night train to Silchar, where they had an army recruitment examination scheduled to attend.

The cancellation, announced at the last minute, sparked outrage, which later led to protests among the stranded passengers. Many, including those who had traveled from different parts of Assam and outside the state, gathered in front of the Paltan Bazar Police Station, raising slogans against Indian Railways to express their anger.