Guwahati: Chaos Erupts At Railway Station After Last-Minute Cancellation Of Guwahati-Silchar Train

GUWAHATI: Chaos erupted at Guwahati Railway Station on the night of November 13 following the last-minute cancellation of the Guwahati-Silchar train.
According to reports, a large number of young candidates arrived at the station to board the night train to Silchar, where they had an army recruitment examination scheduled to attend.
The cancellation, announced at the last minute, sparked outrage, which later led to protests among the stranded passengers. Many, including those who had traveled from different parts of Assam and outside the state, gathered in front of the Paltan Bazar Police Station, raising slogans against Indian Railways to express their anger.
The situation became chaotic as the disheartened youth, eager to participate in an important recruitment exam, voiced their grievances.
A police team was immediately deployed to the station to manage the situation and restore order.
Meanwhile, the region has seen significant disruption in the import of essential commodities, including petroleum products due to the derailment of a freight train earlier this month on the Lumding-Badarpur section of the North-East Frontier Railway.
Approximately 4-5 kilometers of the railroad line were damaged due to the derailment which has led to the suspension of all incoming freight services by rail, causing logistical challenges for the state.
