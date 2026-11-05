Guwahati’s Drainage Crisis Highlights Civic Management Failures Amid Public Negligence

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Clogged drains, indiscriminate garbage dumping and recurring waterlogging continued to highlight civic management challenges in Guwahati, raising questions over public responsibility and the enforcement of municipal rules.

Despite repeated appeals by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to maintain cleanliness and warnings of hefty penalties, residents continued to dump household waste, plastic and construction debris into drainage channels. Residents alleged that ground-level monitoring and enforcement remained inadequate.

In its latest directive, the GMC urged citizens, contractors and commercial establishments not to dispose of garbage, construction debris or other materials in drains. It warned that such practices obstructed water flow, aggravated waterlogging and posed risks to public health and urban infrastructure. The corporation announced a spot fine of Rs 25,000 for violators under applicable municipal regulations.

However, residents questioned whether the penalty would translate into effective action. One resident said garbage and construction waste continued to be dumped openly and called for regular inspections of vulnerable locations and action against offenders.

Another resident said public negligence also contributed to the problem, pointing out that people frequently threw plastic, food waste and other garbage into drains. The resident urged citizens to stop using drainage channels as dumping grounds while calling on the GMC to enforce its rules.

Residents also sought closer monitoring of construction sites and commercial establishments, noting that improperly disposed debris could block drains, particularly during rainfall.

They said the announced fine needed to be backed by regular field inspections, identification of offenders and transparent reporting of penalties imposed.

The recurring problem continued to raise concerns over drainage management and the implementation of civic regulations in a city aspiring to uphold its Smart City image.

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