Guwahati's Five Assembly Seats Take Shape: BJP, Congress, and AJP Draw Battle Lines

Guwahati: The campaign trail across Guwahati's five assembly constituencies is heating up fast. With nominations finalised and withdrawal day behind them, the battle lines are now clearly drawn — and candidates from the BJP, Congress, and AJP are wasting no time taking their messages directly to voters.
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Guwahati's assembly seats are shaping up as follows:
Dispur: BJP's Pradyut Bordoloi vs Congress' Mira Borthakur Goswami, with independent Jayanta Das also in the mix.
New Guwahati: BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarma vs Congress' Santanu Borah.
Central Guwahati: BJP's Vijay Gupta vs AJP's Kunki Choudhury.
Dimoria: AGP's Dr Tapan Das vs Congress' Kishor Kumar Baruah.
Jalukbari: BJP's Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Congress' Bidisa Neog.
Of the 26 nominations originally filed across the five seats, one was withdrawn — leaving the field tight and the contests sharply defined.
In New Guwahati, BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma spent the day addressing a series of pocket meetings across the constituency, assuring residents he would work to resolve their concerns if elected.
His central election office was inaugurated by former Union Minister Bijaya Chakraborty, who struck a confident note on the BJP's prospects. "The BJP will win this election at ease by virtue of the development works done during the BJP regime in the state," she said.
Congress candidate Santanu Borah has chosen a more grassroots approach — going door to door and focusing his campaign on potable water supply, urban flooding, and the growing problem of drug addiction in the area.
In Central Guwahati, BJP's Vijay Gupta has outlined his vision of developing the constituency's hills into tourist hubs — a proposal aimed at unlocking the area's untapped economic potential.
AJP candidate Kunki Choudhury is taking a more structured approach, distributing a leaflet spelling out five specific promises to voters. Speaking to the media, she listed them clearly: resolving urban flooding and drainage, promoting skill development and youth education, introducing a better garbage disposal system, improving the parking situation in Guwahati, and ensuring the safety of women.
In the closely watched Dispur constituency, Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami took her campaign on the road — literally — leading a bike rally from Ghoramara to Basistha via Beltola.
Her BJP rival Pradyut Bordoloi, the former Congress leader who recently crossed over to the BJP, participated in multiple poll rallies across the constituency as he works to build a voter base in a seat that is new political territory for him.