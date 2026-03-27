Guwahati's Five Assembly Seats Take Shape: BJP, Congress, and AJP Draw Battle Lines

In New Guwahati, BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma spent the day addressing a series of pocket meetings across the constituency, assuring residents he would work to resolve their concerns if elected.

His central election office was inaugurated by former Union Minister Bijaya Chakraborty, who struck a confident note on the BJP's prospects. "The BJP will win this election at ease by virtue of the development works done during the BJP regime in the state," she said.

Congress candidate Santanu Borah has chosen a more grassroots approach — going door to door and focusing his campaign on potable water supply, urban flooding, and the growing problem of drug addiction in the area.