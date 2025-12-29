Guwahati’s growth as smart city faces tough questions on core issues

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With just three days left in the year, Guwahati’s journey as a Smart City has once again come under public scrutiny. Over the years, citizens have witnessed visible changes across the city, from new flyovers and widened roads to riverfront parks and multiple development projects backed by crores of rupees in sanctioned funds. While these initiatives showcase progress and ambition, many residents are now asking a crucial question: whom should citizens approach when long-pending civic problems continue to remain unresolved?

Despite repeated inaugurations of development projects, critics argue that the core issues of a smart city—flood management, an effective drainage system, traffic regulation, pedestrian-friendly footpaths and the orderly management of street vendors—often get pushed into the background. For many, the excitement around new projects fades quickly when everyday struggles resurface during monsoon floods, traffic snarls or water shortages.

As 2025 draws to a close, Guwahati has undoubtedly recorded significant strides in infrastructure, urban planning and civic amenities. Authorities have highlighted these achievements as a strong finish to the year and a foundation for accelerated growth in 2026. Flyovers aimed at easing congestion, beautification of public spaces and riverfront development projects have reshaped parts of the city and improved its visual appeal.

However, residents point out that the city’s long-standing problems continue to affect daily life. Flooding remains a recurring nightmare during the rainy season, often bringing traffic to a halt and disrupting normal activities. The drainage system, despite several improvement plans, is still widely seen as inadequate. Footpaths, where they exist, are frequently encroached upon, forcing pedestrians onto busy roads, while traffic chaos remains a routine experience during peak hours.

Speaking to this reporter, a retired professor welcomed the visible development but stressed the need for a more balanced approach. “It is good to see development taking place in Guwahati. But for a city to truly become smart, essential issues like drinking water supply and flood control must be addressed first. These are fundamental to urban living,” he said. He also referred to a familiar pattern in Guwahati’s development narrative, where projects are launched with much fanfare but later struggle due to vested interests, lack of accountability and weak continuity in implementation.

Another resident echoed cautious optimism, saying that people are now looking beyond announcements. “As the year closes, the focus should be on completing ongoing projects and starting new initiatives that genuinely improve connectivity, public amenities and urban resilience,” he said, adding that citizens expect measurable results rather than promises.

Beyond infrastructure, rising living costs have become a growing concern, particularly for middle-class families. A housewife from the city expressed frustration over the economic pressures faced by ordinary households. “Only new projects will not help people like us survive. Life is becoming very difficult. Prices of essential items, vegetables and house rents are increasing everywhere, but there is no effective control,” she said.

She further highlighted what she sees as an imbalance in welfare and economic impact. “BPL families are getting government facilities, and the rich are not affected much. It is the middle class that is being left behind,” she added.

As Guwahati prepares to enter the new year, the city stands at a critical juncture. While infrastructure growth signals progress, citizens continue to demand solutions to basic civic and economic challenges. Whether 2026 will bring development that is not just visible but also inclusive and sustainable remains the question on many minds.

Also read: Guwahati Beautification: Smart City Dreams Face Major Hurdles