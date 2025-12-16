Smart city dreams, ground-level struggles: Guwahati beautification faces hurdles

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The government’s initiatives to make Guwahati cleaner, more accessible and aesthetically appealing—aimed at boosting its profile as a major tourist destination—continue to draw mixed reactions from residents, with delays, poor execution and a lack of sustained maintenance emerging as major concerns.

While several beautification projects have been announced across the city, some key initiatives, including the upgradation of the historic Dighalipukhuri area, remain mired in delays, repeated design changes and apparent departmental confusion. What was intended to be a simple improvement project has now turned into a prolonged wait for local residents.

Many citizens feel that without public participation and a strong sense of civic responsibility, the dream of a truly beautified Guwahati will remain distant. “The city beautification project will always remain incomplete if civilians do not also abide by the idea of maintaining the beauty,” a resident remarked.

Frustration is particularly visible around Dighalipukhuri, where ongoing construction has left footpaths cluttered with debris. Diraj, a city resident, said pedestrians were suffering the most. “At least the footpaths should remain free of debris so that people can go for their normal walks. It’s very frustrating to navigate through pebbles, sand dunes and leftover construction materials,” he said.

Another resident pointed out that uncertainty over future infrastructure projects might be contributing to the delay. “The project may be on hold because the government isn’t sure whether the new walls or paths will remain intact once the flyover is built,” the resident said.

Concerns have also been raised in Uzan Bazar, where residents have welcomed the Smart City initiatives and beautification efforts but warned of poor planning. A local resident said the opening of the newly inaugurated Sati Radhika Santi Park had highlighted serious gaps in traffic and parking management.

“I appreciate and welcome the ongoing initiatives to transform Guwahati into a Smart City. The beautification efforts are commendable and add charm to our neighbourhood. However, before implementing such projects, the administration and traffic department must ensure a proper traffic and parking plan,” the resident said.

According to residents, traffic congestion around the park has become severe, making it difficult to park vehicles or even move them out of garages. “In case of an emergency, it would be almost impossible for fire brigade or ambulance services to reach our homes on time,” the resident added.

Suggestions have also been put forward to mitigate the problem. Residents noted that there is adequate open space inside the park where artificial grass mats have been laid, and the administration could consider using the area for structured parking or explore other alternatives to ease congestion.

Meanwhile, calls for a more comprehensive city-wide plan are growing louder. Another resident urged the authorities to focus on decongesting and cleaning the city’s streets. “If hawkers are evicted, standard markets should be created. Wet and dry markets must be segregated, and hygienic wet markets developed in each sector. This will prevent drains from getting clogged,” the resident said, adding that a holistic Guwahati City Beautification Plan is the need of the hour.

Also Read: Dighalipukhuri Protest: Heritage vs Flyover