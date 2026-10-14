Guwahati's Kalibari Puja Celebrates 76 Years with Biodiversity Theme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Maligaon Kalibari Durga Puja Committee will focus on biodiversity during its 76th-year Durga Puja celebrations this year, highlighting the richness of nature and the need to protect diverse ecosystems.

The puja pandal and idol will reflect the diversity of the natural world, with the theme aimed at raising awareness about biodiversity conservation and environmental protection.

A major attraction will be a 20-foot traditional Durga idol brought from West Bengal. Pijush Bag is crafting the idol, while Tapas Sarkar and Dipankan Das are responsible for decorating the pandal. Chanku Das is overseeing the lighting arrangements.

Pandal construction began on August 29, with preparations progressing ahead of the festival. The idol is expected to arrive from West Bengal on September 12, with around 90 per cent of the work completed. The remaining work will be carried out locally before the puja begins.

In keeping with religious traditions, Chokhu Daan, also known as Netra Daan, will be performed on Mahalaya. The ritual marks the ceremonial opening of the goddess's eyes and the beginning of the auspicious Matri Paksha period.

The committee has earmarked approximately Rs 20 lakh for the celebrations. The 76th-year observance will combine traditional religious customs with a nature-inspired theme, bringing the message of biodiversity conservation into the festive celebrations.

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