Zubeen Garg Death Case: Amritprava Mahanta Granted Bail After Year-Long Detention

Amritprava Mahanta, the first accused granted bail in the Zubeen Garg death case, walks free after over a year in detention following Gauhati High Court’s order.Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After over one year of detention, Amritprava Mahanta, one of the accused in the Zubeen Garg death case and the only woman to be arrested, has finally walked free.

Granted bail by Gauhati High Court on October 9, she on Tuesday monring walked out of the Haflong sub-jail where she was held under detention after her arrest by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on October 3, 2025.

She has becomme the first accused in the sensatioal Zubeen Garg death case to be granted bail and released from detention.

Her bail was granted by Gauhati High Court judge, Justice Pranjal Das, on the grounds of i) absence of any real implications revealed from the statements of witnesses examined by police during investigation, statements of witnesses examined before judicial magistrate during investigation and prosecution witnesses examined during the trial so far, and the documents collected during investigation and adduced as part of the chargesheet; ii) materials so far not even making out a prima facie case; iii) findings of the charge-sheet not receiving support from investigation materials; iv) progress of the trial; v)length of her undertrial detention ever since her arrest; vi)her being a woman; and vii) no previous criminal antecedents.

However, the court imposed conditions, which include cooperating with the remaining trial, not hampering or tampering with evidence, not trying to influence any witnesses, not inflicting any self-harm, taking precautions for her own safety, and will not go abroad without taking permission of the trial court.

Meanwhile, the fast-track court has directed Amritprava to appear before it on Wednesday.

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