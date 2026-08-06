Guwahati’s Monsoon Misery: Unplanned Urbanisation and Choked Drains Leave City Waist-Deep in Water

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Waist-deep water, rescue boats, submerged classrooms and stranded families have once again become the defining images of Guwahati’s monsoon, reinforcing residents’ belief that the city’s artificial flood crisis is no longer a seasonal problem but the result of years of unplanned urbanisation and the shrinking of natural drainage channels. Among the worst-hit localities was Rukminigaon, where floodwaters rose to waist level, forcing the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to deploy rescue boats to evacuate stranded residents. Floodwater also entered Rukminigaon High School, forcing the authorities to suspend classes and send students back home.

Speaking to The Sentinel, local resident Apurba Das alleged that recurring floods have become inevitable because of poor urban planning. “The construction of the Super Market flyover completely altered the natural drainage flow. The project should have been scientifically planned after consulting experts. Instead, the drainage outlets were blocked, and now even a few hours of rain leave the entire locality under water. Every year we suffer, but no permanent solution is provided,” he said.

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