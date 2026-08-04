Heavy Overnight Rain Leaves Guwahati Waterlogged

Guwahati: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm that began at around 11:30 pm on 3rd August 3 causing waterlogging across Guwahati, severely disrupting normal life and traffic movement on Tuesday morning.

Several parts of the city, including Zoo Road, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Wireless, Lachit Nagar, Lal Ganesh and Rajgarh, were inundated after continuous overnight rain, leading to artificial flooding. Water levels in some localities reportedly rose from knee to chest height, leaving several vehicles stranded and causing major traffic congestion across the city.

The situation also affected school-going children, with many students forced to return home after being unable to reach their schools due to flooded roads. Commuters faced long delays as vehicles struggled to navigate waterlogged stretches, while National Highway 27 near Jorabat also witnessed traffic disruptions.

The heavy downpour once again exposed the city's recurring drainage problems, with Guwahatians expressing concern over the frequent occurrence of artificial flooding after intense rainfall.

Today also, the weather department has forecast further rainfall over Guwahati .Guwahatians have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, remain cautious while commuting, and follow official weather advisories until conditions improve.