Assam: Durga Puja festivities begin; Maha Saptami is today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The festivities of the Sharadiya Durga Puja began in Assam this evening with the auspicious rituals of Kalparambha, Bel Baran, Amantran, and Adhibas of Goddess Durga from 6 pm onwards.

As per astrologers, this year the Agaman (arrival) of the Goddess is considered auspicious, while the Gaman (departure) is viewed with concern. Goddess Durga’s arrival on an elephant is interpreted as a symbol of prosperity, fertile harvests, and abundance. However, her departure on a palanquin (Dola) is believed to signify unrest and turmoil ahead.

The schedule of major rituals, according to astrologers, is Nabapatrika Pravesh at 9 am, followed by the Maha Saptami Puja from 10 am on September 29, the Maha Ashtami Puja from 7 am to 11 am on September 30, the Maha Navami Puja at 7 am with Kumari Puja at 11 am on October 1, and the Dashami Puja at 9 am on October 2, followed by Aparajita Puja. The festival will conclude with Visarjan (immersion) of the Goddess.

Unlike previous years, the celebrations this time are marked by a subdued atmosphere. Puja committees across Guwahati and other parts of the state had planned various cultural events, but following the untimely demise of Assam’s beloved musical icon, Zubeen Garg, many committees have cancelled all entertainment programmes.

Instead, they have chosen to focus solely on traditional Vedic rituals. Organizers said that Zubeen Garg was not just a singer but an emotion for the people of Assam. “At a time when the state is grieving collectively, indulging in festivities would not be justified,” expressed one organizer.

The shadow of the singer’s demise looms over this year’s Sharadiya Durga Puja. Devotees across Assam now share a single heartfelt prayer before Goddess Durga — for justice regarding the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Meanwhile, Guwahati city alone has granted permission to 511 Durga Puja committees to organize the celebrations this year, according to the district administration. The Assam Government distributed Rs 781.70 lakh among the 7,817 Durga Puja committees of the state, each committee receiving Rs 10,000.

