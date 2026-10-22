Guwahati’s traditional idol-makers struggle without welfare support

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Financial insecurity continues to haunt traditional idol-makers in Guwahati, whose months of painstaking labour bring grandeur to Durga Puja but offer little assurance of long-term economic stability. Despite playing a crucial role in preserving the region's religious and cultural traditions, the murtikars say they continue to struggle without adequate government support, pension benefits or welfare facilities.

For these artisans, Durga Puja is the culmination of nearly six months of continuous work. From constructing basic frameworks with hay and bamboo to moulding clay, shaping intricate features and applying the final layers of paint, every stage demands patience, precision and years of experience.

"We have to work for six months to make the murtis ready for Durga Puja. We work day and night and complete the requirements," an artisan said, describing the demanding schedule leading up to the festival.

The pressure to meet fixed deadlines, fulfil orders and satisfy puja committees makes the season particularly exhausting. However, despite the stress, the period remains vital to their family income.

"It is stressful, but still we wait for this time. We earn during this period, and that is enough for our family," the artisan said.

Beyond the financial dependence lies a deep emotional bond with their creations. An artisan from Pan Bazaar said the idols represented far more than clay, hay and bamboo.

"They are a combination of our energy, emotions and hard work. Once the idol is complete, it feels as if we have brought our Maa to life," he said.

Yet, the devotion invested in their craft has not translated into the security they seek. The artisans said repeated appeals to the government for assistance had failed to bring them meaningful relief.

"We have complained many times to the government and asked for help for our community, but we do not get any facilities. There is no pension, no schemes, nothing. Sometimes, we struggle even to lead a normal life. We request the government to at least help us," the artisan said. Their concerns underline the vulnerability of traditional craftspeople whose livelihoods depend heavily on seasonal demand. While their creations receive widespread admiration during the festival, their financial struggles persist beyond the celebrations.

The grandeur of Durga Puja, therefore, must also prompt a larger question: can a society that celebrates the goddess continue to overlook the people whose skill and labour bring her to life? Recognition must go beyond applause, with meaningful welfare support and livelihood security for the artisans who sustain this living tradition.