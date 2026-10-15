Assam: Despite Losing Both Legs in Train Accident, Artisan Crafts 16 Durga Idols

Guwahati: As preparations for Durga Puja gather pace across Assam, the inspiring story of a differently abled artisan from Cachar district has captured attention. Montu Pal, a resident of Siddheswar village in Katigorah, has been crafting Durga idols for the past 18 years, overcoming severe physical challenges through determination and dedication to his art.

Pal lost both his legs in a horrific train accident several years ago. While the tragedy could have shattered his spirit, it failed to diminish his passion for idol-making. Undeterred by his physical limitations, he continued his artistic journey, working on his knees and crawling to shape clay into beautifully crafted idols.

Throughout this challenging journey, Pal has received unwavering support from his family. His wife and children have stood firmly by his side, assisting him at every stage of the idol-making process. Their contribution has enabled him to continue pursuing his craft despite the difficulties he faces.

This year, Pal has created 16 Durga idols entirely by hand for the upcoming festival, reflecting his exceptional craftsmanship and perseverance.

However, rising prices of raw materials have added to his financial difficulties. The cost of essential materials, including paint, bamboo, straw, sand and clay, has reportedly nearly doubled, significantly increasing the expenses involved in making the idols. Despite these challenges, Pal remains committed to his work.

His remarkable journey stands as a testament to the power of determination and resilience, demonstrating that physical disabilities need not become barriers to pursuing one's passion and achieving one's goals.