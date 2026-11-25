Traffic violations, reckless driving and water conservation highlight the gap between urban development and civic awareness

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Guwahati continues to expand through infrastructure projects and urban development, concerns are growing over whether civic responsibility among residents is keeping pace with the city's transformation.

As the gateway to the Northeast, Guwahati attracts people from across the region for healthcare, education, employment and other opportunities. However, everyday civic indiscipline, particularly on the roads, continues to pose challenges.

A resident who regularly commutes through the city said motorists frequently disregarded traffic rules, including through the indiscriminate use of high-powered auxiliary and fog lights. Despite restrictions under motor vehicle regulations, such lights were often used on well-lit roads and during normal evening conditions, causing glare and inconvenience to oncoming drivers.

Another citizen questioned the tendency among motorists to take wrong turns, drive against traffic or enter the opposite lane to save time. A Zoo Road resident said the practice was also visible on flyovers, while another commuter pointed out that concrete dividers had failed to prevent some motorists from taking dangerous shortcuts.

The growing use of electric auto-rickshaws has raised further concerns, with commuters reporting sudden turns without proper signalling or indicator use.

Civic responsibility, however, extends beyond road discipline. Senior citizen Hiren Baruah warned that water scarcity could become one of Guwahati's major challenges in the coming years. He said the JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project could strengthen the city's infrastructure but would not, by itself, address the need to protect natural water sources.

He also cautioned that expanding urbanisation could put increasing pressure on surrounding villages, natural spaces and water sources.

The concerns have renewed calls for residents to complement infrastructure development with responsible behaviour, including following traffic rules, respecting fellow commuters, conserving water and protecting public spaces.

A developed Guwahati, residents stressed, would depend not only on roads and flyovers but also on the civic values of its people.