Unchecked Development in Guwahati's New Localities Sparks Concerns Over Civic Woes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Already beset with a plethora of civic woes, the state capital - considered one of the fastest growing metropolis in the eastern region - could face further hiccups in the days to come if the basic issues of governance aren't fixed on a priority.

As if the existing problems faced by denizens such as flashfloods, open and overflowing drains, congested roads, etc, aren't enough, their cup of woes could compound further, as the authorities concerned are apparently not giving two hoots to development activities being carried out in newly-emerging areas surrounding the city.

Huge settlements have taken place over the years in localities near Kahikuchi, Betkuchi, Ahom Gaon, Bora Gaon, Chandrapur, Panikhaiti, etc., areas of city. But due to poor monitoring by the Kamrup (Metro) administration, Guwahati Municipal Development Authority (GMDA), Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), etc., haphazard construction ativities are taking place, which could not only imperil the new settlements, but also pose a huge threat to the city.

For instance, while lowlands are being filled up randomly to erect permanent structures, buildings and houses are being constructed there with scant regard to approach roads, drainage provisions, etc.

Further, without any monitoring by agencies like the GMDA, the heights of plinths are often seen to be raised abnormly as per the whims and fancies of the building owners, with no thought for the neighbourhood.

Now, as most of the newly-inhabitated areas have come up on lowlands, such activities pose not only a threat to the immediate localities, but also add to the burgeoning ills of Guwahati. The increasing incidences of flashflood in various parts of the city can be atributed to this.

Sources claimed that building permissions are being given randomly by agencies like the GMDA without any proper spot verification, which is aiding such an unscientific development in the newly-emerging areas.

Though there are rules stipulating plinth heights and other norms for buildings, sources pointed out that builders and house owners often manipulate them due to lack of monitoring on ground by the authorities.

As per the rule governing plinth heights, plint heights shall be maintained not less than 0.5 m, and more 0.75 m about the ground level of the plot. Also, the ground level shouldn't be raised more than 0.5 m from the finished surface of the nearestt street level to be fixed permanently by the authority concerned in the plain areas.

Of course, for the hilly areas of the city, local condition will be considered. But, these norms are seem to be openly violated as authorities seem to look the other way.

While the authorities have adopted new measures of late to streamline issuing of building permissions, including issuing online permission, the ground situation isn't inspiring public confidence, as absence of any monitoring is leading to unplanned activities.

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