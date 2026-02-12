Guwahati's Water Metro Dream Advances with Key Feasibility Report

Staff Reporter

KOCHI: The dream of a water metro for Guwahati is moving toward fulfilment. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) assisted in preparing a feasibility study report, which has been submitted to the Inland Water Transport Authority (IWTA) for final approval.

While the report primarily focuses on Guwahati, it also includes Tezpur and Dibrugarh. However, it expresses some reservations regarding the viability of the project in those two locations.

During a conversation with a media delegation from Assam, Sajan John, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Kochi Water Metro, shared key details about the ambitious project. According to him, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,000 crore. The project involves operating electric-hybrid boats across the Brahmaputra River.

The primary goal is to significantly reduce traffic congestion in Guwahati. The Guwahati Water Metro will span 64 kilometres, with 12 terminals across four distinct water routes. Starting from the Guwahati Gateway Terminal, the network will connect various regions of the Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup districts.

John emphasized that the success of the project hinges on several critical factors: (i) ensuring the technology is suitable for the local terrain, securing adequate financial backing, developing the necessary physical support systems, and managing the seasonal changes and volatile nature of the Brahmaputra River.

