Union Budget boosts Northeast and Assam: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday described the Union Budget 2026–27 as “historic and futuristic”, stating that it would usher in positive transformation across the country, including the Northeastern region.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the Minister said the Budget reflects the vision of a Viksit Bharat and lays a strong foundation for a self-reliant, empowered and prosperous India by 2047. He emphasized that the proposals focus on inclusive growth and social welfare, ensuring benefits reach every section of society.

Highlighting the Centre’s focus on the Northeast, Chouhan informed that Rs 6,812 crore has been allocated to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), marking an increase of Rs 897 crore over the previous Budget. The enhanced allocation, he said, underlines the Union Government’s commitment to accelerating development in the region.

Referring to Assam, the Minister said Rs 49,725 crore has been earmarked towards tax devolution for the state in the 2026–27 financial year. Since 2014, Assam has received approximately Rs 3.12 lakh crore through tax devolution, he added.

In the healthcare sector, the Budget has introduced Biopharma SHAKTI (Strategy for Healthcare Advancement through Knowledge, Technology and Innovation) with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over five years to strengthen domestic capabilities in biologics and biosimilars to tackle non-communicable diseases. As part of this initiative, institutions such as NIPER Guwahati will be upgraded to enhance research, innovation and skilled manpower development in the region.

The Minister further said the agriculture budget has been increased to Rs 1,32,561 crore this year. A provision of Rs 9,967 crore has been made for agricultural education and research, while Rs 1,70,944 crore has been allocated towards fertilizer subsidy to ensure affordability and reduce farmers’ production costs.

On rural development, Chouhan stated that the Ministry’s budget has been increased by 21 per cent this year. Over Rs 1.51 lakh crore has been allocated under the ‘Viksit Bharat – Gram Gaurav’ framework, compared to Rs 86,000 crore under the previous MGNREG Act, he said.

The Minister also announced that the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare has approved the Assam Government’s proposal to procure 60,500 metric tonnes of rapeseed/mustard during the Rabi 2026 season at the Minimum Support Price under the Price Support Scheme. The move, he said, would ensure remunerative prices for farmers and prevent distress sales. Additionally, Rs 104.17 crore has been allocated to Assam for 2026–27 under the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul were also present at the press conference.

Also Read: Assam: APCC launches statewide protest with slogan ‘Deshotkoi Mami Dangor Nohoy’