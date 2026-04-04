Guwahati's Wetlands and Rivers Choking With Pollution as Residents Demand Action

The Bharalu River, originally a stormwater channel, has seen its condition deteriorate sharply over the years.

Residents of Bhaskarnagar, spanning Wards 20 and 21, have raised serious concerns about the health hazards posed by the increasingly contaminated water flowing through the area. What was once a functional natural channel is now widely described as little more than an open drain running through a densely populated part of the city.

Beyond the environmental damage, residents say what compounds their frustration is a consistent pattern of inaction following election cycles.

"During elections, candidates make promises about cleaning these areas, but after winning, there is no visible development," said local resident Dipak Pathak, reflecting a sentiment widely shared across affected neighbourhoods.

With conditions continuing to worsen, residents are calling on authorities to move beyond periodic announcements and commit to concrete, time-bound measures to restore Guwahati's water bodies and improve living conditions for communities that depend on them.