Guwahati's Wetlands and Rivers Choking With Pollution as Residents Demand Action

Public frustration is growing across Guwahati as residents step up demands for urgent government intervention to clean and restore the city's ecologically significant water bodies, many of which have fallen into severe neglect over years of unchecked pollution.
Major river channels and wetlands that were once considered lifelines of the city have gradually been reduced to dumping grounds and sewage drains, with nearby communities bearing the brunt of the deterioration.
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Residents living near affected water bodies describe conditions that have become increasingly difficult to tolerate.
Persistent foul odours, recurring waterlogging, and growing health risks have made daily life uncomfortable for many. "Living near these areas has become unbearable. The smell is constant, and diseases are a growing concern," said one local resident.
One of the most visible cases of neglect is the Borsola wetland in Ward No. 18 of the Guwahati Central constituency — an ecologically important site that also holds significant tourism potential.
The wetland has effectively become a dumping ground for garbage and continues to receive untreated sewage from multiple sources. Its outflow is regulated through sluice gates on the southern side, eventually draining into the Bharalu River, which in turn merges with the Brahmaputra.
The Bharalu River, originally a stormwater channel, has seen its condition deteriorate sharply over the years.
Residents of Bhaskarnagar, spanning Wards 20 and 21, have raised serious concerns about the health hazards posed by the increasingly contaminated water flowing through the area. What was once a functional natural channel is now widely described as little more than an open drain running through a densely populated part of the city.
Beyond the environmental damage, residents say what compounds their frustration is a consistent pattern of inaction following election cycles.
"During elections, candidates make promises about cleaning these areas, but after winning, there is no visible development," said local resident Dipak Pathak, reflecting a sentiment widely shared across affected neighbourhoods.
With conditions continuing to worsen, residents are calling on authorities to move beyond periodic announcements and commit to concrete, time-bound measures to restore Guwahati's water bodies and improve living conditions for communities that depend on them.