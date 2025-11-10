Assam: Industrial waste and polluted water discharge in Rongamati sparks tension

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A long-standing issue once again created a tense situation on Monday at Rongamati. The incident occurred after polluted water and industrial waste from nearby factories were openly discharged into the river through drainage channels.

For the past several years, various types of factories have been established near the Dan Baba Than area under the Khumtai revenue circle office and Dergaon police station in Rongamati, Golaghat district. In fact, the area has effectively turned into an industrial zone, where around ten small and medium-scale factories operate side by side. Just beside these factories flows the Doria river. However, the direct discharge of polluted water and waste materials from these factories into the Doria river through pipelines has caused the river water to change colour and emit a foul odour, leading to severe contamination.

When local residents witnessed the pollution firsthand, growing resentment spread throughout the community. As tensions rose, a large group of locals gathered near the site, became agitated, and blocked the road leading from National Highway 37 to the industrial area in front of Dan Baba Than. As a result, all vehicular movement to and from the industrial establishments came to a halt.

Upon being informed of the incident, the Khumtai Circle Officer and the Dergaon Police Circle Inspector arrived at the scene. Following their arrival, the agitated crowd agreed to reopen the blocked road.

Locals alleged that although they had previously submitted written complaints to the Circle Officer seeking a permanent solution to this recurring issue, no effective action had yet been taken. Once again on Monday, the residents submitted a memorandum to the Circle Officer demanding immediate and lasting resolution of the problem.

The residents also stated that unless the authorities ensure a permanent solution to this public issue, they would continue to keep the road to the industrial area closed indefinitely.

