Guwahati's Wonderkid Aaradhyaa Dhanuka Sets Guinness World Records In Hula Hooping

GUWAHATI: 10-year-old prodigy Aaradhyaa Dhanuka, hailing from Guwahati, has etched her name in the Guinness World Records by securing the prestigious title of ‘Officially Amazing.’
The minor girl is the daughter of Swati and Dr. Ghanshyam Das Dhanuka, and granddaughter of Kusum and Dr. Ashok Kumar Dhanuka. She made her state proud and has accomplished this incredible feat by setting two new world records in hula hooping.
On May 19, 2024, witnesses were astonished after Aaradhyaa performed hula hooping for an incredible 21 minutes and 2 seconds around one arm at a 90-degree angle. By doing so, the wonder kid surpassed the previous record held by Viha Gedia from the United States.
Moreover, she has also unlocked another milestone by spinning three hula hoops around her neck simultaneously for 4 minutes and 2 seconds, thereby setting a second record.
Official witnesses were present there to ensure compliance of the guidelines set by Guinness World Records.
Over the past several months, Aaradhyaa has honed her hula hooping skills, earning numerous accolades along the way.
She has seven state records, three national records and three world records under her belt and she even went on to get awarded with an honorary doctorate in sports.
Delighted by her remarkable achievement, Aaradhyaa said that she is thrilled and honored to have her name etched in the Guinness World Records.
She also gave credits to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, citing his own Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance and the largest performance by folk musicians with instruments on April 13, 2023.
Reflecting on the driving force behind giving a shot at this daunting task, Aaradhyaa shared that the Bihu dance performance set an example to raise the bar even higher and served as an inspiration for her.
“After witnessing him achieve a Guinness World Record, I aspired to have one to my name,” she added.
“I hope to inspire others to pursue their passions and never give up on their dreams.”
ALSO READ: Manipur Football Clubs Approach Delhi HC To Challenge I-league Relegation, Attributes Poor Performance To Ethnic Conflict
ALSO WATCH: