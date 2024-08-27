Guwahati's Wonderkid Aaradhyaa Dhanuka Sets Guinness World Records In Hula Hooping

GUWAHATI: 10-year-old prodigy Aaradhyaa Dhanuka, hailing from Guwahati, has etched her name in the Guinness World Records by securing the prestigious title of ‘Officially Amazing.’

The minor girl is the daughter of Swati and Dr. Ghanshyam Das Dhanuka, and granddaughter of Kusum and Dr. Ashok Kumar Dhanuka. She made her state proud and has accomplished this incredible feat by setting two new world records in hula hooping.

On May 19, 2024, witnesses were astonished after Aaradhyaa performed hula hooping for an incredible 21 minutes and 2 seconds around one arm at a 90-degree angle. By doing so, the wonder kid surpassed the previous record held by Viha Gedia from the United States.